Obama: Not Easy to ‘Unwind’ Fox News, Rush Limbaugh Falsely Claiming ‘White Males Are Victims’

Former President Barack Obama explained Wednesday on “The Breakfast Club” radio show that it will take time to unwind the “Fox News and Rush Limbaugh” narrative that “white males are victims.

Obama said, “The question is though that you still had seventy million people voting for a government that I would say objectively has failed miserably in handling just basic looking after the American people and keeping them safe. Why is that? Well, part of it is because it turns out politics is not just about policies. It’s not just about numbers. It’s about the stories that are being told. The story that they are hearing from Fox News and Rush Limbaugh and in some cases inside their churches is that Democrats don’t believe in Christmas, only care about minorities and black folks and are trying to take your stuff and trying to take your guns away.”

He continued, “There is a whole story that is being told to them, and people end up feeling as if, ‘you know, what we are under attack.’ What’s always interesting to me is the degree in which we created — you’ve seen created in Republican politics this sense that white males are victims, they are the ones who are like under attack. Which obviously doesn’t jive with both history and data and economics. That’s a sincere belief — it that has been internalized. That’s a story that is being told. How you unwind — that is something that is not going to be done right away. It’s going to take some time.”

