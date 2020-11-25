Schiff on Pardoning Flynn: Trump ‘Acting Like an Organized Crime Figure’

Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) weighed in on CNN’s reporting that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts but later tried to withdraw his guilty plea.

Schiff said on CNN’s “New Day” that Trump is “acting like an organized crime figure” by rewarding people who lie for him.

“It would send a message that at least as far as President Trump is concerned, if you lie on his behalf, if you cover up for him, he will reward you,” Schiff stated. “He will protect you, but only if he thinks it’s in his interest. There are others that lied for him that he’s not going to extend that kind of service to, but it just, frankly reflects so ill on our democracy, on the United States. Imagine what people around the world think when we have a president who’s acting like an organized crime figure. But this is who Donald Trump is. It’s who he was on the way into the presidency. It will be exactly who he is on his last days of the presidency.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent