Dem Rep. Himes: On January 20, Biden Is President Regardless of What Trump ‘Says or Tweets’

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) declared on CNN Friday that on January 20, Joe Biden “will become president of the United States, regardless of what President Trump says or tweets.”

Guest anchor Jim Acosta said, “President Trump was committed to leaving the White House. We saw that yesterday, but now he’s saying President-elect Joe Biden must prove he had the votes in order to enter the White House. It sounds like some sort of reality TV show game requirement for a contestant, but what are the implications of this rhetoric?”

Himes said, “There is absolutely no implications to this rhetoric. Our Founders were smart enough 240 years ago to not give the currently sitting president anything to do with validating or ratifying or agreeing to the naming of his or her successor.”

He added, “So as usual, Donald Trump can and will make all kinds of noise, but it will amount to nothing because on January 20 —and if we didn’t know this the day after election day, we know it now, now that we have seen the numbers and we have seen every court in the land basically laugh his cases out of court — on January 20, Joe Biden will become president of the United States, regardless of what President Trump says or tweets.”

