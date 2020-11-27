Dem Rep. McBath on GA: Trump’s Attacks on Our Democracy ‘Appalling’ — ‘We’ve Run Clean Elections’

Friday, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) weighed in on President Donald Trump criticizing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over his handling of elections.

McBath said on CNN’s “New Day” that Trump’s attacks on the country’s democracy “continues to be appalling.” She added Georgia has been running “clean elections

“The president’s attacks on our democracy continues to be appalling,” McBath advised. “Georgia has been very upfront. We’ve run clean elections. We’ve had clean politics, particularly after what we saw happen with our June 9 primary. And so the secretary of state, we do have to give him some applause for making sure that he ran clean and safe and fair elections, and that the president is not happy with that, you know, we’ve done what we were called to do, and we’ve done it fairly, and now we have a new president-elect, and that is President-elect Joe Biden.”

With Trump planning to come to the state to campaign, McBath predicted both Georgia Democratic senatorial candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would win the January 5 runoff elections over incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R) and David Perdue (R).

“Well, you know, Georgia delivered the presidency to our President-elect Biden, so we’re so excited here in Georgia. We have been so energized in this state, and nothing that the president does is going to change the fact that Jon Ossoff and Reverend Warnock are really going to win those seats,” she stated.

