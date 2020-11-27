New York Pastor: We Can Do Services with Distancing and Masks, No More ‘Hypocrisy’ Like Attending Rallies and Preaching Social Distance

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Father Gerald Murray of New York City’s Holy Family Church praised the Supreme Court striking down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) capacity restrictions on houses of worship and called for an end to double standards, like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) attending rallies while urging social distancing.

Murray said, “I remember the mayor of New York went to a huge rally after telling everybody to social distance. Please, no hypocrisy, no double standard. If I want to go to church, I want my people to come to mass, we can do social distancing and wear masks and it’ll be safe.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett