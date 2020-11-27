Scalise on GA Senate Runoffs: ‘Those Two Seats Are Everything’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) emphasized the importance of the upcoming January 5 Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Both Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) seek to fend off Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to hold onto the Senate majority.

Scalise said the “two seats are everything.” He added that “everything is on the line” in the runoffs, which is why he urged the people of Georgia to vote for Loeffler and Perdue.

“I think … everybody that looks at all of these planned shifts to the left the socialists that are fighting in the House to say that they are going to go back to open borders — I mean, even Joe Biden’s talking about stopping the building of the wall and literally just letting anybody into this country, regardless of what a legal process is — ought to recognize that the only way to stop any of this is in the United States Senate right now, and those two seats are everything,” Scalise stressed. “It’s all on the line. I know I have already hosted events. We’ve raised over $200,000, and I hope everybody stays engaged in those races. I hope the people of Georgia vote for both Senator Perdue and Senator Loeffler. Everything is on the line.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent