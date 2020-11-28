Dem Rep. Garamendi: Killing of Iranian Nuclear Scientist Will Make Rejoining Iran Deal ‘More Difficult, Perhaps Impossible’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the assassination of Iranian nuclear program scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will make rejoining the Iran nuclear deal “somewhat more difficult, perhaps impossible.”

Garamendi said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:15] “Iran will do something. Exactly what, we do not know. But we must be prepared for that. In any case, we do know that the question arises as to what the Biden team will be doing. Does this make it impossible or difficult to put this Iran nuclear deal back in the bottle? Can the genie be put back in? We don’t know. But, clearly, this is going to make it somewhat more difficult, perhaps impossible.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett