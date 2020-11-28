GOP Rep. Comer: ‘Slim’ Chance of Another Stimulus in Lame Duck Session, Pelosi Wants ‘Liberal Christmas Wishlist’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that another, targeted round of economic stimulus is needed, but there are “slim” odds of passing another stimulus in the lame duck session. Comer also stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “doesn’t want to do targeted stimulus. She wants to do another blanket stimulus bill” with “a liberal Christmas wishlist that’s just not going to happen because we just can’t afford it.”

Comer said, “I think another stimulus bill is necessary, but this one needs to be targeted. The last bill was a blanket bill. When it was passed, we had no idea how serious the COVID pandemic would be. We didn’t know which businesses would be hurt the most. We just assumed every business would be hurt at the same level, and we passed that CARES Act. And it made a difference and the PPP loan program was probably one of the most successful emergency loan programs in the history of America. Moving forward to the second stimulus bill, we need to have targeted stimulus. The restaurant industry, I think that’s the one industry that there’s bipartisan agreement that there is a desperate need for assistance. But we have a situation in Washington where Nancy Pelosi, she doesn’t want to do targeted stimulus. She wants to do another blanket stimulus bill and give money to everyone and forgive student loan debt and just a liberal Christmas wishlist that’s just not going to happen because we just can’t afford it.”

He added, “I think the odds of passing another stimulus in this lame duck session are slim.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett