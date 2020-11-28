Zeldin: Brennan, Others Upset About Iranian Scientist Fakhrizadeh’s Death Prefer to Approach Iran from Position of Weakness

Saturday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) weighed in on the reaction from those on the left, including former CIA Director John Brennen, decrying the death of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The New York State congressman called it a preference of a position of weakness for those like Brennan.

“Yeah, I didn’t lose any sleep last night over this,” he said. “Apparently, John Brennan and some people on the other side did. And I think it’s because there is a desire by about half of our country to approach Iran are from a position of strength. Others prefer to approach from a position of weakness with an apologetic attitude for American greatness. And we saw it in the negotiation of the nuclear deal back in 2015. This person is considered the father of Iran’s nuclear program, and when red lines were being crossed, and those on the right were saying, ‘Listen, Iran can’t help but cheat. You have to have strong verification.'”

“And then those backing up the deal were saying, ‘Listen, Iran is not violating the letter of the law, the letter of the deal,'” Zeldin continued. “We were seeing Iran acquiring more heavy water than they were supposed to be — the IAEA pointed it out. They wouldn’t provide us access to their military site, more IR6s and IR8 [centrifuges]. So, they were cheating on the deal from day one. This guy was the top nuclear scientist in charge.”

