Fauci on SCOTUS Ruling on Religious Gatherings: ‘Considerable Risk’ for Coronavirus Spread

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Supreme Court ruling that religious gatherings cannot be restricted in New York State was a “considerable risk for acquisition and spread” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest host Martha Raddatz said, “The Supreme Court struck down New York’s COVID restrictions on religious gatherings in the state. How concerned are you about legal challenges to pandemic restrictions going forward?”

Fauci said, “They happen, Martha. There’s nothing I can do about it. I just keep saying when people ask me for opinions on specific things, rather than comment on specific things, I can say it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are when you have congregate settings, particularly indoors when people are not wearing masks that is a considerable risk for acquisition and spread of infection. No matter what the circumstance is, that’s a risk.”

