FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: Trump Must Stop Attacking Election Results — ‘Enough Is Enough Now’

Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera called on President Donald Trump to stop attacking the presidential election as fraudulent because it could cost the Republican Party the Georgia Senate races and control of the Senate during an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of “The Story.”

Rivera said, “If people lose faith in Georgia’s electoral system and not show up, then they will be gifting Democrats control of the United States Senate. The stakes are so very high. They are astronomical. You know, as a person who has been accused of giving the president too much of the benefit of the doubt, I can’t imagine why the Republican senators aren’t rallying around the Georgia Republicans – the secretary of state and the governor there – and saying that, ‘The system in Georgia will work. You got to vote. Everything is at stake here.’ Rather than attacking the system, not only in Georgia but nationwide, undermines faith in the system, discourages people.”

He continued, “I think that the president is on the wrong course here. I think he has got to take a real gut check between now and Saturday. With all due respect, and you know I love the guy, but enough is enough now.”

He added, “This is the job he has now as the head of the GOP, as the commander-in-chief of the country – he’s gotta rally the voters in Georgia. Control of the Senate is in the balance now, and if he allows his personal, you know, annoyance with the secretary of state and Governor Kemp to rule, then I think it’s going to be a devastating loss for the Republican Party.”

