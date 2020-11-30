Slaoui: All At-Risk Individuals Should Get COVID Vaccine in Two, Two-and-a-Half Months

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said that he believes every at-risk person who needs a coronavirus vaccine “on a priority level” will be able to get a vaccine over a period of two or two-and-a-half months after the vaccine is approved.

Slaoui said, “What’s important to note is, the number of doses, the amount of vaccine that we have is still limited in comparison to the needs. We need — there [are] about 120 million at risk in the U.S. We will have, by the end of the month of December, about 40 million doses of vaccine. So, it’s going to take a while for all Americans who need it on a priority level to get it. But, you know, over probably two or two-and-a-half months they will all get it.”

