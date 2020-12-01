Hawley: Biden Should Prepare for ‘Rocky, Rocky Time’ with Nominees

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) stated that Joe Biden “ought to be prepared for a rocky, rocky time in the United States Senate,” with his nominees and “every nominee should be subjected to rigorous, rigorous vetting and questioning.”

Hawley said, “I tell you, again, if Joe Biden ends up being sworn in as president, he should prepare for hard vetting of every single nominee. And no Republican ought to be out there saying, oh, we’re going to fast-track. We’re not going to fast-track anything. If Joe Biden ends up as president, every nominee should be subjected to rigorous, rigorous vetting and questioning.”

He later added, “If he is president, come January, and these are the people that he puts up, he ought to be prepared for a rocky, rocky time in the United States Senate, if the Republicans are doing their job.”

