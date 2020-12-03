DNI Ratcliffe: Biden Getting ‘All of the Same Intelligence’ as Trump

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are now getting full security briefings with “all of the same intelligence” as Pres. Trump “We’ve afforded every request,” he tells @CBS_Herridge https://t.co/BpUGWQIkTg pic.twitter.com/dteGaml0Ir

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told CBS News on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden was now getting the same classified intelligence briefings that President Donald Trump receives.

Reporter Catherine Herridge said, “To be clear, former Vice President Biden is getting the PDB, the President’s Daily Brief. He’s getting access to all the same intelligence that President Trump is receiving?”

Ratcliffe said, “He’s getting all of the same intelligence. He’s getting full security briefings from my office, which briefs the president, now briefs Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They are receiving full classified briefings.”

Herridge said, “Have they asked for any specific topics?”

Ratcliffe said, “They have, but I won’t divulge the specific request that have been made, but we have afforded every requests.”

