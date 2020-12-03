Ratcliffe: China ‘Our Greatest Adversary’ and ‘Greatest Threat’ Since World War II

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s message to Biden on China: “It’s the greatest threat that this country has faced since World War II...This generation’s challenge is China’s intent to replace the United States as the world’s superpower” https://t.co/OPB1QcOORN pic.twitter.com/6Kbzgmau2c

During a portion of an interview with CBS on Thursday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said his message to the Biden team on China is that China is “our greatest adversary.” And “the greatest threat that this country has faced since World War II.” Ratcliffe further warned that the coronavirus pandemic is an instance where Americans have had their lives “impacted irreparably as a result of China’s actions. They’re just beginning. It’s going to get worse.”

Ratcliffe said, “They are our greatest adversary. We need to recognize China for the threat that they are. It’s the greatest threat that this country has faced since World War II. It’s our greatest challenge. Every generation has a challenge, Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, the Iron Curtain. This generation’s challenge is China’s intent to replace the United States as the world’s superpower. They have threatened the U.S. way of life. We’ve seen that with COVID, that is a result of the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Americans’ lives have already been impacted irreparably as a result of China’s actions. They’re just beginning. It’s going to get worse.”

