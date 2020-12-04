GA Gov. Kemp: Vote Suitcase Video ‘Concerning’ — ‘Would Be Good’ for Secretary of State to Say Exactly What Was Going On

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) acknowledged what was allegedly video evidence of “suitcases” of ballots at a Georgia ballot-counting location opened and scanned once poll watchers departed the location, which was played during a hearing before the Georgia Legislature earlier in the day.

Kemp called it “concerning” and called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to address the video.

“Oh, no question about it,” he said. “Certainly, Laura, today was concerning. I think we are working right now, and hopefully, the secretary of state will update us on exactly what was going on. I have heard they had a monitor there. I think it would be good for him to come out and say exactly what was going on. But I think this also gives him an opportunity to really look at specifically at the Fulton County recount that’s still going on to make sure that that recount has been done in the right way and that we know if these were ballots, were they counted correctly and if there were signatures on that.”

