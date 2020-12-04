Pelosi: ‘Was Not a Mistake’ to Refuse Smaller COVID Bill, ‘Very Proud of Where We Are’

During a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that refusing to accept a smaller coronavirus relief bill “was not a mistake.” And she’s “very proud of where we are.”

CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked, “Was it a mistake not to accept half of a loaf months ago? When you said I’m not going to accept half a loaf –?”

Pelosi interjected, “I’m going to tell you something, don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake, as a preface to your question if you want an answer. That was not a mistake. It was a decision, and it has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don’t want. Now, that is it. Now, the fact is, I’m very proud of where we are.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett