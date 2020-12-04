San Diego Mayor: California Closing Playgrounds Has ‘No Science Behind It’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer criticized California’s newest coronavirus restrictions by saying that there is no science behind the rules, particularly shutting down outdoor dining and playgrounds.

Faulconer said, “We get new executive orders, with no science behind it. And so, when you see this new order that says, for example, we’re going to shut down outdoor dining, which has been working very successfully, when it says we’re going to shut down playgrounds for families and kids, once again, no science behind it, and that’s why you see this growing anger and frustration. And I think rightfully so, in California. Because, particularly here in San Diego, folks have been doing the right thing. They’ve been following all of the protocols, and, once again, to get this new order, with no science behind it, really has people at their wit’s end.”

