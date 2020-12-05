Brooks: ‘I’m Super Encouraged’ by ‘A-Team’ Biden Picks

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said he is “super encouraged” by the people Joe Biden has picked to make up his team

Brooks said, “I’m super encouraged too. It’s Biden being Biden. It’s Biden people — picking people he’s comfortable with, people he knows, and people who you could wake up in the middle of the night, and they could do the job. … And so, you can rest assured that these are people who have experience and often served in the job right below them in the Obama administration. So, we can expect fewer own goals under them.”

Brooks later added that “all the people he’s picked so far…are A-team. They’re super talented.”

