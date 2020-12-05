GOP Rep. Gonzalez: Senate and Pelosi Holding Back COVID Deal, Senate GOP Has ‘Been a Little Bit All over the Map’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Problem Solvers’ Caucus member Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) stated that the Senate and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are the ones holding back reaching a coronavirus deal and said that “Senate Republicans have been a little bit all over the map with respect to what they think is appropriate.” He also expressed optimism that a deal will be reached.

Gonzalez said, “Now, what’s holding us back is, frankly, our Senate colleagues and the speaker. They need to close this deal. This deal needs to get done. They’re still in different places. Washington is a leadership-driven town, and we need them to come together. I’m more optimistic today than I have been in probably the last two or three months.”

He added that Pelosi is “the biggest reason” why a deal hasn’t been reached. Gonzalez continued, “Senate Republicans have been a little bit all over the map with respect to what they think is appropriate. But I do think that that’s coming closer together.”

