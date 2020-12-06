FNC’s Hilton: Biden’s Mask Policy ‘Pure BS Plucked Out of Thin Air’

During his Sunday Fox News Channel show “The Next Revolution,” Steve Hilton hit former Vice President Joe Biden for saying he intends to order people to wear masks in federal buildings and interstate transportation and that he will ask the public to wear masks the first 100 days he is in office in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Hilton deemed the Biden mask policy as “pure BS” that was “plucked out of thin air by some PR idiot.” He added that Biden’s comments regarding the virus are all about politics rather than public health, arguing Democrats want to “micromanage our lives.”

“[P]eople died despite the lockdowns, and thousands more died because of the lockdown. We brought you the toll week after week. The establishment’s cruel, destructive lockdowns failed, yet here we are again about to repeat them,” Hilton warned. “None of it is based on science or data.”

He continued, “It is all capricious, pseudoscientific nonsense. Look at Biden with its pathetic statement about masking in his first 100 days. It is pure BS plucked out of thin air by some PR idiot. Everything Biden says about the virus is for politics, not public health. He has zero credibility. Lockdown leaders know the rules make no sense, or they wouldn’t break them all the time. Every day there is a new Democrat lockdown hypocrite. What moral authority do they have to impose lockdowns on anyone anywhere? They are exploiting this virus to micromanage our lives, and we have had enough of it. This lockdown groupthink is as wrong as the establishment groupthink that gave us endless war in the Middle East and a 50-year suck up to China. But this is worse than both because the costs are higher. Lockdowns are the biggest public policy mistake in history, and we have to fight them. Be responsible, protect the vulnerable, live your life.”

