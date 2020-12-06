GA Election Official Sterling: Trump’s Election Attacks ‘Misinformation,’ ‘Stoking Anger and Fear’

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling on Sunday during MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” called President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the state’s 2020 presidential election “misinformation.”

Sterling publicly asked Trump to denounce the threats being made against election workers for doing their jobs.

Sterling said, “At this point it’s like Whac-a-Mole even saying the president’s statements are false, they’re misinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters, and hell, I voted for him. And the situation’s getting much worse.”

He added, “It’s not just Republicans on this side this time. Even in polling up to 2019, up to 50 percent of Democrats think Russians flipped votes on machines. So this is going both ways. It’s undermining democracy, and we’ve got to get to a point where responsible people act responsibly.”

