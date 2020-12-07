Behar: ‘Loser Donald’ Saying He Won Is Unbelievable ‘Craziness’

On ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar said Monday that President Donald Trump’s claim he won the 2020 presidential election is unbelievable “craziness.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “We were talking about the Senate runoff election debates in you-know-whose rally down in Georgia this weekend. What did you make of all of this, Joy?”

Behar said, “You know, at the rally, the rally was interesting because there’s loser Donald talking for like, you know, 80 minutes about how he won, and the delusion and the craziness is just unbelievable. Then they drag out Perdue and Loeffler, and the people are yelling fight for Trump, which he loved because it strokes his depressing, massive ego. I don’t think that those people in Georgia are going to bother to come to vote because they don’t care about Loeffler and Perdue. They only care about Trump. The cult has one idol, one superb, supreme leader, and that’s Trump. The rest of them, they don’t care about them. They’re not really Republicans. I don’t know what they are.”

She added, “These people who refuse to wear a mask, refuse to social distance, I said this before. They need to sign some kind of legal paper saying, if I get sick, I will not go to the ICU. I will not take up a bed and threaten other people’s lives. I think they should have done that in the first place. Just saying.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN