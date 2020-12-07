GA Lt. Gov. Duncan: ‘I Believe the Election Was Fair and Legal’

During a Monday interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) pushed back against allegations of voter fraud or a rigged election in his state. Duncan and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) recently shot down calling a special legislative session to overturn the results of the state’s general election.

Although some Republicans have claimed the election was rigged in Georgia, which certified former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner, Duncan said he believes his state’s election process “was fair and legal.” He added Georgia’s recount will “verify what we originally came up with.”

Host John Berman asked Duncan, “Do you believe the election was rigged?”

“I don’t,” Duncan replied. “I’m proud to have worked hard with the attorney general, Chris Carr, with our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and his entire team to put on what is a fair and legal election here in Georgia. We continue to chase down all the little one-off leads that we’ve got. I know the secretary of state, the GBI are working on one-off issues, like we would probably see in any other election. But I believe the election was fair and legal. It certainly was close. The person I voted for didn’t win, but that doesn’t change my job description and we’re going to keep working hard.”

