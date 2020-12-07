Ratcliffe: China Is the Only Country with ‘Capability’ and ‘Specific Plan’ of ‘Taking Away the American Dream’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe stated that no other country comes close to posing the threat to the U.S. that China does and “no other country has the capability of essentially taking away the American Dream and a specific plan to do so, and the intelligence is clear.”

Ratcliffe said, “There are a lot of people who, for economic reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat. There are a lot of people who, for political reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat in America. But the intelligence doesn’t lie. China is our greatest threat, and it’s not even close, no other country has the capability of essentially taking away the American Dream and a specific plan to do so, and the intelligence is clear.”

