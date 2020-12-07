Rick Scott: ‘Democrats Want to Control Your Life’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) warned Democrats winning the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia on January 5 would have consequences.

Scott told Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy if Democrats were able to win those seats and take control of the U.S. Senate, it would enable Democrats to seize more control of Americans’ lives.

“Well, Bernie Sanders is right — if they could win in Georgia then his idea of socialism — the Democrats’ idea to pack the Supreme Court and infringe on our First and Second Amendment rights, ruin Medicare, ruin private health care insurance — have all health care insurance run by the government,” he said. “The Green New Deal, which is, what, $100 trillion. All these things socialism. I don’t believe that’s going to happen. I don’t believe that’s where Georgia is, including where Georgia or Florida or the country is. And so — but Bernie’s right, and I’m glad he’s honest about it. This is what they want. They want complete control.”

The Florida Republican lawmaker likened the possibilities of an empowered Kamala Harris to former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.

“I think it’s real simple: Democrats want to control your life,” Scott continued. “What they’ve said — remember what Kamala Harris said. She wants everybody to have the exact same outcome. That means you have no opportunity. This is things what Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez would say. Oh, everybody should have the same thing. And so, what that means is nobody has any opportunity. Republicans want to give you a life. So if Republicans go out and talk to everybody — you know, it doesn’t matter the color of your skin or your religion — go talk to everybody about lower taxes, more opportunity, less regulation, better schools, supporting law enforcement, guess what? You have the — you have the example — you have what happened. I won my three races, two for governor and U.S. Senate. And, Donald Trump had a big win, what, a month and a half ago. So that’s — if that’s what Republicans do, we win.”

