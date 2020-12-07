An illegal alien is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment as she filmed a video of herself dancing for the social media app TikTok.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was seen allegedly breaking into the apartment of Hannah Viverette in Hagerstown, Maryland, on November 22 when he climbed onto the woman’s balcony and opened her door.

Viverette said she was home alone at the time and claimed that Rodriguez-Gomez had been repeatedly making unwanted advances towards her for months. Viverette wrote in the post that Rodriguez-Gomez lives across the street from her in a separate apartment complex.

“He admitted to climbing up on my balcony only because he thought I took his picture (right before he closed the door to leave)- but he of course told a very different story,” Viverette wrote. “He said that he was invited up. What. YALL. He was arrested last night, and released on bail today.”

Two days after the incident, the Hagerstown Police Department arrested Rodriguez-Gomez and charged him with stalking, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, and two other counts.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Rodriguez-Gomez, asking that police turn him over to them for arrest and deportation should he be released at any time, confirming his illegal alien status.

Rodriguez-Gomez posted $5,000 bail and was released. Soon after, though, ICE agents arrested Rodriguez-Gomez at his residence for violating federal immigration laws. The illegal alien remains in ICE custody, where he awaits an immigration hearing.

