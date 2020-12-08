George Conway: ‘This Cake Has Been Baked’ — Trump Lost

Attorney and longtime critic of President Donald Trump George Conway declared Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump has lost the 2020 election.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “How long can Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy and Roy Blunt deny reality? I expect that President Trump will deny reality the rest of his life, but how long can Republican leaders do it?”

Conway said, “They are doing a pretty good job so far. They shouldn’t be able to do it now. Today was an important day that should have been an important day in putting the nail, last nail in the coffin of the Trump campaign’s suggestions that he won the election. It’s called Safe Harbor Day, which is a provision in Title III of the U.S. Codes to Article 2 of the Constitution if states in substance have certified the election in their states for presidential electors that is conclusive upon Congress and all of the states that truly matter, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, you can go right on to Archives.gov to see the certificate signed by the governors of those various states allotting their states’ electors to the Democrats, to Joe Biden.”

He added, “This is over. This has been over for a long time. It’s going to be officially over on December 14 when those electors that have been selected on those certificates get together that their state capitals and vote. This cake has been baked for a long time, and it’s crazy that all of this is still going on that people are pretending and saying it’s likely he has won the election or even denying it the way Trump has. It’s just gotten to the point of just delusion, a combination of delusion and an absolute mendacity of some people.”

