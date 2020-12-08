Sen. Rick Scott: Coronavirus Lockdowns are ‘Killing People’s Jobs’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) pushed back against additional measures in other states such as shutdowns to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott said Democratic governors are “killing people’s jobs” and opportunities for “people to put food on the table” with lockdowns. He noted the same governors then ask the federal government “to bail them out” from the damage done to their economy.

“I think we’ve got to keep this economy open. We have got to do things safely,” Scott asserted. “I don’t agree with what these Democrat governors are doing around the country to shut down their economy. I mean, they’re killing people’s jobs. They’re killing the opportunity for people to put food on the table. I mean, it doesn’t make any sense. Then the next thing the Democrat governors want is they want the federal government to bail them out. You know, you have got to figure out how to open your economy. You’ve got to figure out how to make sure people do things safely. But you can’t be shutting things down and controlling everybody’s lives.”

“I’m glad that Republicans believe that people ought to have a life and just give them good information, and they’ll make the decisions while the Democrats want to control everything,” he added.

