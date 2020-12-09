Axios’ Swan: Swalwell Blaming Trump for Spy Story ‘Completely Absurd’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Axios reporter Jonathan Swan panned Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) claim that the Axios story about him and a suspected Chinese spy was leaked by President Donald Trump or his allies by saying the claim makes no sense to “anyone who has any passing understanding of how Trumpworld works,” and is “completely absurd.”

Swan said that Swalwell’s claim is “risible.”And “just use your common sense. Even Swalwell acknowledges that he first found out Axios was on this in 2019. I know my colleague — his timeline’s wrong. He says July 2019, it’s not July. But she’s been working on this for more than a year. So, just anyone who has any passing understanding of how Trumpworld works, do we really think that they put out some opposition research and then patiently wait a year, beyond an election, for the very well-respected China correspondent to report it out in a nuanced fashion? I mean, give me a break. It’s completely absurd.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett