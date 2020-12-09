Barrasso: ‘Joe Biden Is Off to a Very Rocky Start’ with Cabinet Picks

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that it is important that Republicans keep the majority in the Senate so “we have much more of a say in who is in a Cabinet,” and said “Joe Biden is off to a very rocky start” with his picks.

Barrasso said, “I want a competent Cabinet, and I think Joe Biden is off to a very rocky start at this point.”

He added, “It’s hard to know what the Democrats are looking for in terms of a potential Cabinet. I think they’re wrong on the economy. They have another Obama team in there who wants to raise taxes. On foreign policy, they’re completely wrong. These are the people that brought us the terrible Iran deal. They’ve been wrong on China. They’ve been wrong on ISIS. So, I think when you look at a potential Biden Cabinet, you have to say, who is going to be there and for what purpose? That’s why it’s so important that we win this runoff — these races in Georgia so that the Republicans are in the majority, and we have much more of a say in who is in a Cabinet, and it’s not just some rubber stamp or a free pass that the Democrats will likely do to have people that are going to take this country far to the left.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett