GOP Sen. Kennedy: Hunter Biden Revelations Raise Issue of Why Media and Tech Clamped Down on N.Y. Post Reporting

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that the revelation that Hunter Biden’s taxes are under investigation will bring back the issue “of how and why many major news organizations and social media platforms tried to tap down the New York Post story about the laptop and the things on it.”

Kennedy said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “I think this issue — or this new disclosure rather, is also going to raise the issue again of how and why many major news organizations and social media platforms tried to tap down the New York Post story about the laptop and the things on it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett