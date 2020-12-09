Kasich: GOP AGs Suing to Overturn Biden Win ‘Are Morally and Ethically Bankrupt’

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the 17 state attorneys general who supported his lawsuit to contest the presidential election results of four battleground states were “morally and ethically bankrupt.”

Kasich said, “I can’t believe what I am seeing in our country. These Republican leaders— and think about this—18 attorneys general across our country, members of Congress —You were just talking about the Republican leader— you know, I’ve just become convinced that these leaders are morally and ethically bankrupt. I don’t know how they can look in the mirror. I don’t. I’m flabbergasted about this. I mean, these are attorneys general. These are people who are in a position to be able to uphold the law and for them to be joining into something like this. I’m glad to see that the attorney general of Ohio did not join this, this amicus brief. You know, it’s the leadership that’s just lost it. Like I say, they’re bankrupt.”

He continued, “The reason why my heart is bleeding because, you know, I have been a Republican all of my lifetime. But I’m an American first. What I see happening here are the people who are supposed to be the shepherds and lead the flock in the right direction, are shepherds who are not treating the flock right. The flock is scattered. It’s a tragedy for my party and a tragedy for our country that we’re seeing this. Just morally and ethically bankrupt. I don’t know what else to say. It’s just so upsetting. I have been upset about this from the moment I have heard about it. I have been losing my temper about it. But I wanted to come in here today and not just be yelling and screaming.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN