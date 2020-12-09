MI AG Nessel to TX AG: ‘Stay in Your Lane’ — Disenfranchise Voters in Your Own State, ‘Don’t Come to Mine’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit to contest election results of four key battleground states is “outrageous.”

Nessel warned Paxton to “stick to trying to disenfranchise voters in your own state and don’t come to mine.”

Nessel said, “I almost don’t know how to describe whatever the lawsuit is because it is so insane and it is insulting quite honestly to have the state of Texas come into Michigan and try to overturn the results where nearly 155,000 Michigan voters who voted for President-elect Biden over President Trump and now to say that you want to come in here and intervene in our state’s elections, it is outrageous. I don’t believe it will be granted. The mere effort to do this is beneath the dignity of the Department of Attorney General in Texas. I feel bad for the taxpayers who are financing this. And honestly, I’m ashamed of all the Republican AGs that signed on to the effort.”

She added, “I have never seen anything like this. I do not know that I talked to anyone that has seen anything like this before. It is so incredibly outrageous. I will say this directly to General Paxton if he is watching. You know who voted for you in Michigan, General Paxton? No one, literally no one. Stay in your lane. Stick to trying to disenfranchise voters in your own state and don’t come to mine.”

