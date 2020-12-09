Ron Johnson: Social Media and Media Influence on Election ‘Orders of Magnitude’ Greater Than any Foreign Interference in 2020

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to the revelations that Hunter Biden is under investigation by stating that the media and social media’s suppression of the Hunter Biden story constituted election interference that is “orders of magnitude greater than any Russian or Chinese or Iran foreign interference in this campaign.”

Johnson stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “[W]e found out now, the mainstream media had far greater influence and interference in our election than any Russian interference ever could have hoped for. I mean, the fact of the matter, there have been polls out now, the McLaughlin poll said that 36% of Biden voters had never heard of the Hunter Biden story because of the censorship and suppression of that. 13%, once they found out, said they wouldn’t have voted for Biden. So, that means 4.6% of Biden voters would not have voted for him. That means Trump would have won the election. That’s the enormous influence that social media and our liberal biased media played on this election. Their interference — just is orders of magnitude greater than any Russian or Chinese or Iran foreign interference in this campaign.”

