Giroir: ‘Outdoor Dining, with Appropriate Separation, Is Not a Risk Factor,’ No Outbreaks Have Been Traced to It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said that “outdoor dining, with appropriate separation, is not a risk factor, same thing with outdoor bars with appropriate separation.” And that there haven’t been any outbreaks traced to outdoor dining with appropriate separation.

Giroir said, “The data are clear that outdoor dining, with appropriate separation, is not a risk factor, same thing with outdoor bars with appropriate separation. I even went back to the CDC and said, ‘Have there been any outbreaks traced to outdoor dining with appropriate separation?’ They said, no, they don’t have it. So, this is one of those overreactions. … If you take away everyone’s privileges, they’re not going to believe anything you say, particularly if you’re not science-based, and they’re going to react to that. If you can’t do anything, you’re going to have a house party, and it’s going to be even worse.”

