Scalise: Outdoor Dining Restrictions Are to ‘Control’ and ‘Crush’ Small Businesses

During a press conference on Thursday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) criticized outdoor dining restrictions and stated that they aren’t based in science, and if they were, officials wouldn’t be breaking their own dining restrictions. Scalise said that the restrictions are “to control these small businesses, to crush these small businesses.”

Scalise said, “The safety protocols are out there. You’ve had some of the smartest minds in medicine say there is nothing wrong with having safety protocols where you spread people out and have outdoor dining. And yet, you’ve got some of these governors across the country that are telling you you can’t go to your local restaurant. Yet, they’re going to their favorite restaurant. That hypocrisy by these Democrat governors and mayors has to come to an end. It has to end now. How many times have we seen examples of a governor telling, you can’t do something, and they’re doing it, a mayor telling you you can’t do something, and then they’re caught doing it? … This is madness. This is insanity, and it’s not based on science. If it was based on science, they wouldn’t be doing it. But they’re doing it to control these small businesses, to crush these small businesses.”

