Sharpton: Texas Election Lawsuit ‘Clear Racist Attempt to Disenfranchise Black Voters’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the 17 state attorneys general and Republican lawmakers who support his lawsuit to contest the presidential election results of four battleground states were involved in “a clear racist attempt to disenfranchise black voters.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “This is nothing short to me of white nationalism in action in our political system. It’s anti-democracy.”

She added, “They are only going after cities where the prominent black voters and saying that is where the fraud is. It’s a direct war against Black voters.”

Sharpton said, “you’re absolutely right. When you look at where they have methodically gone off Black voting districts, Black voting areas, they’re not questioning all the votes in the city or state, just certain areas. They are directly trying to disenfranchise and criminalize Black voters. And we need to call it for what it is. This is a clear racist attempt to disenfranchise black voters by people a that celebrated the nuking of the Voting Rights Act.”

