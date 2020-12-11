GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: Schumer, Wyden ‘Meddled’ with FBI by Telling Them How to Handle Biden Family Investigations

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) stated that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) “meddled” when they sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray back in October urging him to “resist pressure from President Trump and other partisan actors to take any actions intended to benefit President Trump politically on the eve of the election” regarding investigations of the Biden family.

Reschenthaler said, “Of course they meddled. … [L]et’s say the roles were reversed and these were Republicans telling the DOJ to sit on a story regarding a Republican presidential candidate’s family. The media would be going berserk, the fact that there’s a double standard here is so apparent and the hypocrisy is incredibly rich.”

