Issa: China Has ‘Three-Tiered’ Program with ‘Hundreds of Thousands of People That Act Like Spies’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep.-elect Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that China has a “three-tiered program” of spying that consists of “hundreds of thousands of people that act like spies that are coordinated by China.”

Issa said, “China has a three-tiered program. They have professional spies, they have their various companies that they send over that act like spies, and then they have a network of tens of thousands of students, who are, in fact, interrogated when they go home for the summer and whose families are still in China. You put that all together, it’s not just a few spies, it’s hundreds of thousands of people that act like spies that are coordinated by China. It’s aggressive. It isn’t just looking at government. It’s also looking at every part of our enterprise, every part of our business operations.”

