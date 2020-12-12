GOP Rep. Waltz: America ‘Flooded with Chinese Communist Money’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said “the country is flooded with Chinese Communist money” and China is “flooding the zone” with money to influence the entirety of American society.

Waltz said, “The point that I want everybody to understand today is that the country is flooded with Chinese Communist money. This is a much bigger and pervasive problem. It’s in Hollywood. It’s in think tanks. It’s in journalism. It’s in Wall Street. And it’s certainly going after progressive politicians like Swalwell.”

He later added that China is “flooding the zone in the United States with money in a way the Soviet Union was never able to do to influence all of American society, and around the world, to eventually, again, kowtow to Beijing and how they see the future, not us.”

