Chris Christie: Trump’s Legal Theory Is an ‘Absurdity’ – ‘There Is No Evidence’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump’s legal theories attempting to overturn the 2020 election results were “an absurdity.”

Christie said, “Well, listen, the legal theory put forward by his legal team and by the president is an absurdity. And the reason why the Supreme Court didn’t take it is because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state, or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state’s right to run the election as they see fit. And also, there’s no evidence.”

Guest anchor Martha Raddatz interjected, “So, Chis, what happens to your party?”

Christie said, “People are going to have to stand up and start to say these things. I mean, you know, the fact is in Georgia, and people should know this, that signature verification, which the president continues to tweet about, has been done twice in this election.”

He added, “The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out. It’s a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense.”

