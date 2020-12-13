GOP Sen. Alexander: Trump Needs to ‘Put the Country First’ and Accept Election Loss

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” said that he hopes President Donald Trump “puts the country first” and accepts Joe Biden’s victory.

Alexander said, “The states have counted, certified their votes. The courts have resolved the disputes. It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden. And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first — mean, the president — that he takes pride in his considerable accomplishments, that he congratulates the president-elect, and he helps him get off to a good start, especially in the middle of this pandemic. We need to not lose one day in the transition in getting the vaccine out to everybody who needs it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN