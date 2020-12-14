GOP Rep. Crawford: Swalwell’s Alleged China Ties ‘Certainly Grounds to Be Removed’ From House Intelligence Committee

With calls growing for an investigation into Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, over his alleged relationship with Chinese spy Christine Fang, Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) said Monday he thinks the connection is “certainly grounds” for the congressman’s removal from the important committee and even possibly from the House.

Crawford argued on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First” that Swalwell’s removal should be considered due to the nature of the reported relationship and the “nature of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“This goes back to 2014, and earlier, I believe Eric Swalwell was seated on the Intelligence Committee in 2014. So, I think it would have been appropriate to disclose this then, and probably a better decision could have been made about whether or not he should be placed on the Intelligence Committee in the first place,” Crawford outlined. “But at the very least, I think this is certainly grounds to be removed from the Intelligence Committee, but it may be even grounds to consider his removal from the House because of the nature of this relationship and the nature of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Crawford went on to say the House, with “no help or interest from the Democrats,” is working to prevent China spies from targeting young politicians in the future.

