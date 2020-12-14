MD Gov. Hogan to Republicans Who Won’t Accept Election Result: ‘This Is Embarrassing Us’

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Monday on CNN that Republicans who continue dispute the results of last month’s presidential election are embarrassing the party.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Governor Hogan, you have long acknowledged the reality of what happened on election day. We just heard that several of your fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to deny this reality. Is anything going to change after the electoral college? Will we see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at least acknowledge that this is over, according to the electoral college?”

Hogan said, “Well, I would sure hope so, Jake. I mean, it’s just getting ridiculous at this point. I would agree with you that it’s somewhat of an embarrassment for the party. Look, this election is over. And I know that the president had every opportunity to provide some kind of evidence of widespread voter fraud. We haven’t seen any. All the court cases are done. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case because there wasn’t any factual evidence.”

He continued, “Now the states all across America — the Electoral College has voted. I signed the ascertainments of the vote here in our state, and we are forwarding them to the president of the Senate, the vice president, who will have to read these before a joint session of Congress on January 6.”

He added, “I understand at the beginning maybe some people had some concerns about some of the allegations, but now we are several steps down the road. They are out of runway. We just have to acknowledge. This is embarrassing us. It’s an affront to our democratic process, and it’s diminishing the presidency. I think it’s bad for our party, bad for the country and weakens our position in the world.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN