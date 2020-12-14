Scarborough: Trump Should Have Read the Constitution Instead of ‘Mein Kampf’ Before Entering WH

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the courts rejecting election appeals by President Donald Trump over allegations of voter fraud.

Scarborough noted that he had heard Trump used to keep “Mein Kampf” by his bedside. He said in a message directed at Trump that before becoming President of the United States, he should have instead read the Constitution to know that his court appointees would not rule in his favor just because he put them there.

“You really should have read the Constitution and a little bit of history before you got into office,” Scarborough said to Trump. “I heard you had ‘Mein Kampf’ by your bedside. I think your … ex-wife said you had ‘Mein Kampf’ by your bedside. Should have been the Constitution. A little bit of history, and you would understand that Supreme Court justices — they can’t do what you’re asking them to do. And we have institutions in this country that actually have not folded to a failed reality TV host. You lost. Just go.”

He later added, “Go ahead and say it was rigged and dadadada and mail-in ballots and blah blah blah and locusts descending from the heavens, blah blah blah. Give your statement, and then say, ‘I’m going to move on.’ And then finish strong over your last two months, and don’t set yourself up for losing every single day, which you still keep doing. And it does not work. It makes you look weak and pathetic.”

