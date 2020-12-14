Surgeon General Adams on Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout: ‘This Is the Beginning of the End’

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday touted the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine’s historic rollout as the first doses were shipped out the previous morning.

Adams said in an interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the new vaccine’s rollout is “the beginning of the end” of the race as the nation continues to deal with COVID-19.

“It’s a great day; it’s a historic day. This is the beginning of the end, but we have still got a few miles left to run in this race,” Adams stated.

With the vaccine being ready in record time, Adams shot down the notion of scientific corners being cut just for the sake of having a vaccine produced.

“There were no cutting of scientific corners,” he advised. “It was the cutting of administrative red tape. It was massive funding, which allowed us to scale up production even as the vaccine was being produced.”

“I want people to know this is the most difficult vaccine rollout in history,” Adams cautioned. “There will be hiccups, undoubtedly, but we have done everything from a federal level and working with partners to make it go as smoothly as possible. Please be patient with us, and please understand we are going to start by vaccinating the vulnerable: people in nursing homes and long term care facilities and healthcare workers.”

