Tribe: Stephen Miller Is Encouraging an ‘Armed Rebellion to Kill People’

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that White House advisor Stephen Miller was encouraging an “armed rebellion to kill people” with his comments earlier in the day on Fox News that the battleground states the administration is disputing will have “alternate” electors cast in Congress.

After playing Miller’s comments, Burnett said, “I mean, this is completely made up. They may be doing it, right? But it’s a completely made-up thing. They’re getting broadcast to millions of people who are hearing this sort of thing. Put it to rest.”

Tribe said, “Erin, many of them are armed and dangerous. What these people are doing — Stephen Miller prime among them — is stirring up violence, the kind of violence that required special protection for the electors in the state of Michigan. They are inciting violence. They are engaged in, essentially, sabotage.”

He continued, “Yes, January 20 is the date in the Constitution, but well beyond the twentieth, these people are going to be out there, whether it’s Mar-a-Lago or somewhere else, encouraging the sort of armed rebellion to kill people. And I think that’s a scary thing, not just for democracy but for the people who want to go on with their lives. We’ve got a terrible pandemic. We have an economy in shambles as a result of this president’s failure to deal with the pandemic. We have a new president, a new sheriff in town.”

He added, “In the meantime, these sore losers are out there trying to stir up violence. It’s really a sad day for America. And yet a happy day because democracy has prevailed.”

