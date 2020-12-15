ABC’s Hostin: Trump’s ‘Fake Legal Challenges’ Were to Get Money from ‘Very Gullible Supporters’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View” that President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the 2020 election were “fake.”

According to Hostin, finances were the real motivation behind the challenges.

Hostin said, “I think an attack on our democracy is always a problem and that’s a problem from the very beginning. These legal challenges have always been, I think, a cover for the grift that’s been going on. We know that President Trump has raised over $200 million. I often say this on the show, follow the money, and you will be able to understand the reasoning.”

She continued, “He wanted to continue these fake legal challenges so that he could raise more money from his very gullible supporters. I will say what was most insulting to the rule of law for me was trying to get this case before the Supreme Court in an effort, I think, to exact a quid pro quo from the Supreme Court justices he appointed. Ted Cruz offering to argue the case before the Supreme Court was, for me, so despicable and disgusting. I’m not surprised that they continue to reach this —to just lower the bar over and over and over again.”

