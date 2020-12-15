Clyburn: ‘Non-Patriotic’ Mo Brooks ‘Ought to Be Ashamed of Himself’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) should be ashamed of himself for his pledge to challenge the Electoral College.

Clyburn said, “I think Mo Brooks is being what I consider to be a very non-patriotic person. The fact of the matter is he knows that Biden won by more than 7 million votes. He knows that he got the same number of votes in the Electoral College that his candidate got four years ago. What is this all about? This is just like you said, it’s about —I remember growing up they tell us I know we should ingrate the schools, but we’ll wait on the Feds to make us do it. This is the kind of thing that we thought we had behind us. Mo Brooks ought to be ashamed of himself. We are trying to work to improve the country, to improve the state. That we represent, and this is not an improvement for the state of Alabama for him to take this on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN